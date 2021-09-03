Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $289.13. 5,283,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.