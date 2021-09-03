Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.29. 4,205,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

