Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 333 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.74. 1,382,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,256. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.91.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

