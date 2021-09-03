Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 7,705 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $249.04. 1,187,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.45. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.