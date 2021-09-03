Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $12,634,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.53. 1,124,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,176. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

