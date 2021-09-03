Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,226 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The firm has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

