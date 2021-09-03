Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $90.94. 148,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,987. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

