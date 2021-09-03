Genaro Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00125981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00783946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047092 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

