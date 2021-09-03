General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,592 shares.The stock last traded at $45.07 and had previously closed at $45.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth $225,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

