General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Head to Head Analysis

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 4.22% 26.07% 10.38% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million 0.42 $6.26 million N/A N/A General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.07 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mannatech beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

