General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.29.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after buying an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period.

NYSE GE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,616,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

