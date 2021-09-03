Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $859.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Genesco alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.