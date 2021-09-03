Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.14 on Friday, reaching $2,878.88. 34,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,658.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,379.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

