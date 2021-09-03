Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,747. The company has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

