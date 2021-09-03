Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

