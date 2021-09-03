Geneva Partners LLC Sells 514 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,770. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.