Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Chevron by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $97.72. 450,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

