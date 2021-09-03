Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,850,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,929,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 57,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

