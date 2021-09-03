Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Critical Analysis

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.33 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.38 Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gladstone Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.16%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities. The Company’s investments include common stocks and short-term investments.

