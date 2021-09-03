Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.73. 39,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

