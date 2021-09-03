Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A favorable guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

GPN stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,694. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Global Payments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 142,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Global Payments by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.