Global Social Chain Market Capitalization Tops $4.73 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $6.75 million worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

