GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $53.85.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.