Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $20,950.14

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $20,950.14 and $6.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

