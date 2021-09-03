GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.13. Approximately 68,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,999,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Specifically, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,185.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,055 shares of company stock valued at $50,424,306 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

