Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 195,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

