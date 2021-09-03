Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth $10,996,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $713.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

