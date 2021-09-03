Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Green Plains stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,300 shares of company stock worth $1,248,700. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

