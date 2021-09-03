Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Greif by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $4,678,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Greif by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

