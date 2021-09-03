Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

GRIN stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $340.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

