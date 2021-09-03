Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $743,821.77 and approximately $267.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00129082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00791722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

