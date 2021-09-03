GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Waste Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Waste Management by 239.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.