GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.42 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

