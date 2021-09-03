GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $537,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

