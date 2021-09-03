GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 114.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

