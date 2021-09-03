GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 434,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 88,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

VECO opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.