GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 8,938 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

