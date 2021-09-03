GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,216 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,165,000 after acquiring an additional 705,821 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 798,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 296,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 280,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 258,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.19 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

