GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $518,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at $86,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 24.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,308,000 after acquiring an additional 174,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

