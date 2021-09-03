Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend of $2.24 (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.2362 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

