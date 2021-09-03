Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 610.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,286,000 after acquiring an additional 457,664 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,081,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $131.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

