Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

GWRE opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

