Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

GWRE stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. 23,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,276. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -400.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

