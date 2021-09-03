GYEN Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, GYEN has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and $597,225.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00155402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.28 or 0.07864572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.01 or 1.00212260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00813588 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

