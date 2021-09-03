H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 364,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,779. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.