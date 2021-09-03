H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT opened at $0.04 on Friday. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

