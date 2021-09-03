Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,700 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $279,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $10,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.