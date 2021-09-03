Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medifast were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,991,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $232.16 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.