Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,735,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.