Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $105,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $141,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

NYSE MTG opened at $15.33 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

